Kyle MacLachlan reveals auditioning for 'Grey’s Anatomy' role

Kyle MacLachlan says he auditioned for the role of McDreamy on Grey’s Anatomy that went to Patrick Dempsey.

In an excerpt from his new memoir, Fictional Selves, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the Twin Peaks actor, 67, recalls reading in 2004 for a new ABC hospital show set around Seattle.

MacLachlan wrote that he wasn’t sure he had the “requisite smolder appeal” to play that kind of romantic lead.

The audition went pretty well, he added, but he sensed the producers wanted something more for the character, “something dreamier”.

That, he wrote, has never been in his comfort zone.

The role of Dr. Derek Shepherd went to Dempsey, who played him for 11 seasons opposite Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey.

MacLachlan joked that not everyone can be the dreamy type, but that the friendly neighbour who may have murdered his wife is a part he can play.

It was a nod to his Desperate Housewives role.

The revelation comes as Grey’s Anatomy prepares to return for season 23 on Thursday.