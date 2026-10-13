Selma Blair arrested after alleged incident on Delta flight to New York

Selma Blair was arrested after an incident aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York on Sunday, according to reports.

Port Authority police said officers responded to a report of a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Flight 938 at around 11pm, after it arrived at JFK.

They identified the passenger as Blair, 54, who was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one went to hospital.

TMZ reported that Blair allegedly tried to open the plane’s door mid-flight, punched one attendant and bit another.

Dispatch audio it obtained asked for medical personnel at the gate for “minor injuries”, including a bloody nose and bite marks.

Other reports say she was later accused of kicking a police officer and assaulting a nurse.

Federal officials say they were told of a potential assault and don’t comment on ongoing investigations.

Blair’s representative told media: “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.”

She received immediate medical attention after landing and is in stable condition, the representative said.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. Her representative didn’t give further detail.