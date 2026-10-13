Family of five found dead at house in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadeed

Police seal residence at a private housing society in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area after recovering five bodies of same family on October 13, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Dead identified as husband, wife, sister and children.

Deceased man left suicide note, say police.

Sindh IG seeks report, orders impartial probe.

KARACHI: The bodies of five people, including a man, two women and two girls, were found at a house in a private housing society in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Shahzaib, his 40-year-old wife Saba, their four and five-year-old daughters Arya and Aizal, and Shahzaib’s 18-year-old sister Shumaila, rescue officials said.

Police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide, saying Shahzaib had allegedly written a note before taking his own life.

According to police, Shahzaib cited financial difficulties in the note. He was unemployed and had been facing financial problems, they added.

Police further stated that Shahzaib had been managing his finances by selling property he inherited from his late father.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho took a notice of the matter and sought a report from the deputy inspector general (DIG).

The police chief directed officials to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the incident and determine the actual cause of the five deaths.

He also ordered the collection of evidence from the scene, forensic investigations and completion of all legal formalities.

The IG directed police to take immediate steps to identify any individuals involved in the incident and investigate possible criminal aspects. He further instructed officials to keep him regularly updated on the progress of the investigation and ensure that the inquiry was conducted in light of the facts.

The incident comes weeks after a strikingly similar case of the discovery of five bodies from a flat in Karachi’s Ahsanabad area in the Site neighbourhood.

The deceased in that case included a man, his wife and their three children. Police had suspected suicide in that matter as well, saying the bodies were several days old.

The deceased man, identified as Dr Umar, had reportedly been unemployed due to illness and going through financial crisis due to it.