Prince William puts cricket skills on display in front of Buckingham Palace

Prince William showcased his cricket skills in front of Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales promoted his passion project, Earthshot Prize, which is set to be held in Mumbai.

William turned The Mall into a makeshift cricket pitch for playing with English and Indian stars.

According to royal author Rebecca English, West Indies legend Brian Lara was present. The former Indian cricket captains Ajinkya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly, alongside England Test Captain Joe Root, also took part in the game to raise awareness of the Earthshot Prize, which takes place in Mumbai, India, in November.

Moreover, Harry Brook, England white-ball captain; Danni Wyatt Hodge, England Women’s cricketer; and Nat Sciver Brunt, England Women's captain, were also in attendance.

Prince William is set to be joined by Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha on November 18 for the grand prize night.

The royal, along with 5,000 guests, will celebrate "scientists, entrepreneurs, community changemakers, indigenous leaders and young innovators addressing the most urgent challenges facing our planet."

Prominent figures, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and actors Rami Malek and Alia Bhatt, will attend the event. Indian filmmaker and producer Karan Johar will host the program.