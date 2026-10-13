Oman FM Albusaidi begins Pakistan visit for JMC, talks with DPM Dar

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi (second from right) arrives at Islamabad airport on October 13, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Albusaidi arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit.

Pakistan, Oman to review cooperation across multiple sectors.

Omani foreign minister expected to meet PM Shehbaz.



ISLAMABAD: Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Albusaidi, who is visiting Pakistan from October 13 to 14, was received at the airport by senior officials from the Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Omani foreign minister will lead his country’s delegation at the eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

Albusaidi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, according to the FO.

The two foreign ministers will co-chair the JMC session, which will provide the two sides an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further cooperation.

The commission will focus on deepening collaboration in trade, investment, industry, agriculture, finance, oil and gas, labour, consular affairs, security and defence.

Climate change, civil aviation, education, media and culture will also feature in the discussions.

The FO had said a day earlier that Albusaidi was undertaking the visit at Dar’s invitation and was also expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his stay in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Oman share close relations rooted in history, faith and culture, the FO said, adding that the visit reflected longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and was expected to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.