Pope Leo's cancer diagnosis confirmed after major surgery to remove part of right lung

Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital ahead of the pontiff's surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026.— Reuters

Pope Leo diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma.

Doctors removed lower lobe of pope's right lung in surgery.

Procedure lasted 90 minutes, no complications, says Vatican.

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung during an operation in Rome, according to a Vatican medical bulletin.

The 71-year-old pontiff has lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, the bulletin said. Tissue examination during Tuesday’s operation confirmed the diagnosis, which doctors had suspected from preoperative tests.

Professor Stefano Margaritora, head of thoracic surgery at Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, said the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique to make the procedure curative.

The operation lasted about 90 minutes and was completed successfully without complications, the Vatican said. The Pope woke up normally and was resting in his hospital room.

The Vatican had announced earlier that Leo would undergo surgery to remove a small, localised lung nodule discovered during routine medical examinations. The pontiff disclosed the finding himself during Sunday’s Angelus address, saying the nodule had been detected at a very early stage and was well localised.

“The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it,” he said, thanking people for their support and prayers.

Leo was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday, travelling from the Vatican shortly before 1pm local time. He was seen waving from a black SUV as his convoy made the journey to the hospital, where he greeted officials and well-wishers before entering.

Hospital stay and cancelled engagements

The Vatican said the Pope was expected to remain in hospital for about a week. All his public engagements have been cancelled until October 20.

He had been due to preside over a Mass in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will lead the celebration in his place, following arrangements announced by the Vatican.

The Pope’s recovery could also affect his planned 11-day visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. The Vatican’s official calendar lists the trip, but no change to the schedule had been announced in the available statements.

The medical bulletin did not provide further details about the cancer’s extent, the results of any additional tests or whether further treatment would be needed.

A busy papacy

Leo, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, was elected Pope in May 2025. Before becoming head of the Catholic Church, he spent decades as a missionary and bishop in Peru.

In an interview published in a book by Penguin Peru, he recalled being hospitalised with typhoid fever in Chulucanas in 1985, when he was a young priest. He said the pain had been so severe that he asked God to let him die rather than continue suffering, but later viewed his survival as a sign that he still had work to do.

The Pope is the spiritual leader of the world’s estimated 1.4 billion Catholics. When a pontiff is ill or temporarily unable to carry out public duties, the Vatican’s administrative work continues, although decisions requiring papal approval may have to wait.