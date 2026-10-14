Selma Blair still set to appear at 90s Con after arrest, organisers say

Selma Blair is still on the guest list for a fan convention in Connecticut this weekend, despite her arrest after an alleged incident on a flight.

The organiser of 90s Con, That’s4Entertainment, had said Blair “will be joining us at 90s Con as planned”.

The event is being held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, and Blair was scheduled for Friday.

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The company posted the message on Instagram on Sunday, hours before the incident, and also told a commenter that she had “elected to spend more time at table to meet fans”.

Local station WFSB reports it isn’t clear whether she will actually attend, but photo ops with her are still being sold for all three days of the convention.

Blair, 54, was arrested after Delta Flight 938 landed at JFK on Sunday night.

Port Authority police said two flight attendants reported injuries. TMZ reported that she allegedly tried to open the plane door, punched one attendant and bit another, and she was later accused of kicking an officer and assaulting a nurse.

Her representative said she “experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct”.

Her attorney, Shawn Barnes, told the New York Post and the New York Daily News that “this was not an intentional assault”.

He said she had missed several doses of medication and had a heavy work schedule before the flight.

WFSB reports that she has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

Blair rose to fame in the late 1990s in Cruel Intentions (1999) and went on to star in Legally Blonde (2001).

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