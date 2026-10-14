 
Geo News

Vic Reeves joins wife Nancy Sorrell on the pink carpet after hospital dash

Vic was taken to hospital after the fall during a party at the upmarket Hotel du Vin in Poole, Dorset

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 14, 2026

The couple looked upbeat as they dressed to the nines, giving off perfect couple vibes
The couple looked upbeat as they dressed to the nines, giving off perfect couple vibes

Vic Reeves appeared to be in high spirits as he was spotted with his wife, Nancy Sorrell, for the first time since it was revealed he had been taken to hospital over the weekend.

The Big Night Out star, whose real name is Jim Moir, was admitted to hospital after collapsing at a friend's wedding following an apparent case of overexertion.

A source shared Vic's health scare with The Daily Mail over the weekend, after he 'overexerted himself.'

Vic was taken to hospital after the fall during a party at the upmarket Hotel du Vin in Poole, Dorset.

A source at the hotel described how the mood shifted from laughter to 'serious concern' when the 67-year-old collapsed.

However, Vic's recent appearance suggested that he was feeling better as he joined Nancy on the pink carpet for the 2026 Sky Arts at the Roundhouse in London.

At the event, the couple looked upbeat as they dressed to the nines, giving off perfect couple vibes.

Make us preferred on Google
The Chainsmokers shocks fans with breakup news: ‘We Are Now Independent'
The Chainsmokers shocks fans with breakup news: ‘We Are Now Independent'
BTS Jimin birthday surprise in Chile takes unexpected turn, RM gives update
BTS Jimin birthday surprise in Chile takes unexpected turn, RM gives update
Ron Howard says Jim Carrey 'believes in' Grinch sequel
Ron Howard says Jim Carrey 'believes in' Grinch sequel
Selma Blair still set to appear at 90s Con after arrest, organisers say
Selma Blair still set to appear at 90s Con after arrest, organisers say
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes marry in private Arkansas ceremony
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes marry in private Arkansas ceremony
Selma Blair's boyfriend Andy Kiernan asks fans to “pray” after arrest
Selma Blair's boyfriend Andy Kiernan asks fans to “pray” after arrest
James McAvoy reveals he 'nearly died' after botched lung biopsy
James McAvoy reveals he 'nearly died' after botched lung biopsy
Mia Goth breaks silence on 'My Ex Is My Biggest Fan' selfie, slams Instagram
Mia Goth breaks silence on 'My Ex Is My Biggest Fan' selfie, slams Instagram