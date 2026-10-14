Vic Reeves joins wife Nancy Sorrell on the pink carpet after hospital dash

The couple looked upbeat as they dressed to the nines, giving off perfect couple vibes

Vic Reeves appeared to be in high spirits as he was spotted with his wife, Nancy Sorrell, for the first time since it was revealed he had been taken to hospital over the weekend.

The Big Night Out star, whose real name is Jim Moir, was admitted to hospital after collapsing at a friend's wedding following an apparent case of overexertion.

A source shared Vic's health scare with The Daily Mail over the weekend, after he 'overexerted himself.'

Vic was taken to hospital after the fall during a party at the upmarket Hotel du Vin in Poole, Dorset.

A source at the hotel described how the mood shifted from laughter to 'serious concern' when the 67-year-old collapsed.

However, Vic's recent appearance suggested that he was feeling better as he joined Nancy on the pink carpet for the 2026 Sky Arts at the Roundhouse in London.

At the event, the couple looked upbeat as they dressed to the nines, giving off perfect couple vibes.