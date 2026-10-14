Tom Hiddleston makes heartfelt confession about fatherhood

Forget saving the world as Loki — Tom Hiddleston says his most meaningful role happens far away from the Marvel universe.

The actor, 45, has opened up about life as a father, revealing that raising his two children with fiancée Zawe Ashton has completely changed his perspective on what matters most.

“Becoming a father has completely changed my life,” Hiddleston told Esquire UK in an interview published Tuesday, October 13.

“It’s changed the centre of meaning in my life. It’s the most important thing I’ll ever do, the most important role I’ll ever play. And to be there with them for them, alongside them. It’s... it’s... heaven.”

The Loki star admitted parenthood brought emotions he never could have prepared for.

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“I don’t think I could ever have been prepared for how your heart expands, becoming a parent,” he said. “You just feel more of everything. You feel more deeply. You feel... it’s a love like no other.”

And when asked if feeling everything more intensely was necessarily a good thing, Hiddleston had no doubts: “Yes, because you’re just more alive,” he replied.

Fatherhood has even changed how he handles life after filming. The actor recalled returning from a mountain shoot, landing at 6 a.m. and heading straight to the playground to spend time with his children.

Apparently, even a Marvel star knows the playground waits for no one.

His work has also given him opportunities to introduce his kids to history, including Pompeii and mountaineer Edmund Hillary, whom he portrays in Tenzing.

If they eventually want to become actors themselves, Hiddleston said he would support them, as long as they are happy.

Hiddleston and Ashton, 42, met while starring in the 2019 stage production of Betrayal and became engaged in 2022.

They welcomed their first child that October and their second in 2025.

For an actor used to playing a god of mischief, Hiddleston seems to have found his most rewarding role off-screen — and there’s no script required.