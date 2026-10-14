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Security forces neutralise five terrorists in Balochistan's Washuk operation: sources

Killed militants involved in looting public and spreading panic in area, say security sources

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

Published October 14, 2026

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File
Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File
  • Four militants injured during Washuk operation: security sources.
  • Forces targeted militant hideouts with modern weapons: sources.
  • Weapons, ammunition recovered from killed terrorists: sources.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed five terrorists while four others were injured during an operation in the Palantak area of Washuk district in Balochistan, security sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, security forces targeted militant hideouts with modern weapons during the operation.

The killed militants were involved in looting the public and spreading fear and panic in the area, security sources said, adding that modern weapons and ammunition were recovered from those killed.

The operation comes amid intensified counterterrorism operations by security forces and law enforcement agencies across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

On October 7, security forces conducted an operation against Fitna al-Hindustan in Balochistan's Mastung, killing five militants, according to security sources.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants during the operation, they said.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.

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