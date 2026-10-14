In meeting with DPM Dar, Oman's FM lauds Pakistan's key role in promoting peace

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar pictured at their meeting at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — X@ForeignOfficePk

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Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi has commended Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and security, particularly its efforts to create space for engagement between Iran and the United States amid rising regional tensions.

The remarks were made during the 8th Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission session in Islamabad on Wednesday, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, as the two sides discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In their opening remarks, DPM Dar and FM Al Busaidi highlighted the importance of closer coordination to advance regional stability, trade, investment and economic development.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting regional peace, strengthening economic connectivity and expanding bilateral cooperation, emphasising regular high-level engagement and joint efforts to address regional challenges and unlock development opportunities.

Exchanging views on regional developments, the two ministers emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in advancing lasting peace and stability.

DPM Dar said the two sides had agreed to avoid long gaps between ministerial meetings, noting that regular interaction was essential to realising the considerable potential for enhanced bilateral trade, economic activity and investment.

He said the discussions covered areas of mutual interest, alongside regional and international developments, including tensions involving the United States and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, Palestine, Gaza, and IIOJK.

Emphasising the importance of regional stability, the deputy prime minister commended Oman’s leadership and diplomatic efforts to promote peace and facilitate dialogue. He said Pakistan and Oman could play a vital role in addressing ongoing regional challenges, adding that both countries shared similar perspectives on several key issues.

DPM Dar also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Oman, noting that although diplomatic relations had spanned 55 years, their historical, cultural and people-to-people ties extended back centuries. He particularly underscored the strong connections between Oman and Balochistan, including Gwadar.

He warned that regional instability had disrupted energy supply chains and contributed to soaring prices, placing additional pressure on ordinary people. He stressed the need to restore peace and stability to support regional prosperity.

FM Al Busaidi said the two countries had significant opportunities to deepen cooperation through existing institutional mechanisms, including the friendship association, business council and political consultations between the foreign ministers. He welcomed the commitment to hold meetings more regularly to translate shared objectives into tangible outcomes.

On economic cooperation, the Omani foreign minister identified trade, logistics, port connectivity, energy, food security, technology and tourism as promising areas for collaboration. He called for stronger private-sector engagement, institutional partnerships, academic and technological cooperation, and increased people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, in a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers reaffirmed the close, fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman and underscored the importance of sustained high-level engagement to deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Both sides stressed that sustained diplomatic engagement, improved economic connectivity and stronger bilateral partnerships could contribute to regional stability and deliver meaningful development benefits for the people of Pakistan and Oman.

Pakistan, Oman reaffirm commitment to strengthen multi-sphere ties

Pakistan and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, logistics, energy, food security, tourism and technology during a joint press conference following the 8th session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission.

Addressing the media, DPM Dar and FM Al Busaidi said both countries had agreed to strengthen institutional cooperation through joint working groups on trade and investment, agriculture, oil and gas, and labour and human resource development.

The two sides also agreed to encourage investment in special economic zones and free zones and hold a business-to-business investment forum in Pakistan in the near future. They announced that agreements would be signed on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports, communication and technology, historical documentation, records and archives management, and media cooperation.

Speaking at the press conference, the two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional developments, emphasising the importance of restraint, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability.

Al Busaidi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue and supporting diplomatic efforts in the region, including negotiations between Iran and the United States. The two sides also agreed to hold the ninth session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in Oman next year.