Meghan Markle's ex-agent sparks uproar with bombshell claim about Duchess

Meghan Markle's ex-agent has recently revealed the reason behind his exit from the Duchess of Sussex's team, sparking reaction with his calim.

A source close to Meghan has hit back at claims made by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel about the direction of her career.

A source close to Meghan has clarified her television plans following remarks by her former agent that she was now “getting booked” for “reality stuff” among other jobs.

A friend of Meghan’s has told news.com.au that it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“As Ari himself says, he’s not involved in the day to day business of Meghan’s career. She’s looking at a lot of exciting scripted and non-scripted opportunities, but the idea that she might do a fly-on-the-wall reality TV show is for the birds,” the insider said.

In an interview with US broadcaster Megyn Kelly this week, Emanuel suggested the former Suits star was looking at doing reality programs.

Revealing the reason, he said: “And for me, I just had a lot on my plate … And it was better to let [other agents] deal with her and execute against her needs and her desires. And I’m happy that everybody’s doing it for me.”

Emanuel went on: “I didn’t want it occupying my brain. And when I’m involved in somebody, constantly, when I wake up in the morning, clients occupy my brain, that’s what happens. And I just didn’t want to do that any more. Having nothing about her, I just needed to move on to other things I was doing.”

Kelly, who has long been one of Prince Harry and his wife’s most vocal critics, then questioned whether there had even been “a big appetite” for “[Meghan’s] services”.

“I think there’s a bunch of things that our people are doing for her now. So, that’s a good thing. I’m just not involved. I’m not involved,” he responded.

“I think she’s actually getting booked and there’s reality stuff and TV stuff. They’re doing stuff. I don’t know about it.”