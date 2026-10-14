Prince and Princess release heartbreaking statment after receving sad news

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene shared an official statement on their social media channels on Wednesday after Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer

The Monaco royal couple, who met with the Pontiff just two weeks ago, said they were "deeply moved" by this "trying time" in a tribute shared on the Palace's official social media accounts on Wednesday.

The tpouching personal letter, signed with the Prince's official signature, was sent on behalf of Princess Charlene and their family, including 11-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Prince Albert penned that the family had felt "comforted" by the Pontiff's decision to undergo surgery, saying: "Princess Charlène and I, along with our Family and the entire Principality, wish to assure You of all our filial support and our fervent prayers."

The letter, which has been translated into English from French, continued: "In assuring Your Holiness of our closeness during this time of trial, we pray that once the operation is completed, your healing and full recovery will follow quickly, allowing you to continue with all your strength your ministry, which the world needs now more than ever."

"Deign, most Holy Father, Your Holiness, to accept our most faithful and respectful devotion," he concluded.

Pope Leo underwent surgery on Tuesday, after which he was diagnosed with lung cancer, the Vatican said.

The 71-year-old had a successful operation to remove a lower lobe in his right lung after announcing news of his operation during his weekly Sunday prayers in Rome.

Tests confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma after a 90-minute surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where well-wishers gathered outside.

The Vatican said in a statement: "The operation was successful and there were no complications. After the operation, the Pope awoke normally and returned after a brief period of operation to his room".