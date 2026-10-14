PTI challenges imposition of emergency, governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI supporters wave flags as they protest in Peshawar. — Reuters/File

Barrister Gohar seeks restoration of elected provincial govt.

Vows to continue constitutional, legal struggle against measures.

PTI files petition filed through lawyer Ali Zaman.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has challenged the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Peshawar High Court, seeking the restoration of the elected provincial government.

The emergency was imposed on October 11 after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the move on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution.

The federal government cited the province’s deteriorating security situation and concerns over counterterrorism efforts. The Imran Khan-founded PTI, which leads the provincial government, has opposed the imposition of emergency and governor's rule.

Following the decision, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi was assigned responsibility for provincial affairs.

Under the new arrangement, he exercises the provincial government’s functions on behalf of the federation with the assistance of an 11-member advisory council, while Parliament exercises the legislative powers of the provincial assembly.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the arrangement would initially remain in place for six months.

The move was followed by the detention of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and some provincial cabinet members on Sunday.

On Monday, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed their preventive custody, telling Reuters that those facing cases would be charged and tried, while the others would be released.

The petition, filed by the opposition party in the PHC today to challenge the emergency and governor's rule, was filed through lawyer Ali Zaman.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gohar said the measures had effectively ended the province's democratic government.

He expressed hope that the high court would restore the elected government and said the party had requested an early hearing. "We will continue our constitutional and legal struggle," he added.

The emergency was imposed a week after supporters of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan staged a march through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking his release and access to medical treatment.

The march began in Lakki Marwat on October 4 after negotiations between the government and opposition failed to produce an agreement.

The talks broke down over disagreements concerning counterterrorism cooperation in the province and access to Imran, including a meeting with his personal doctor.

The government and opposition traded accusations over the failure to reach an agreement as Afridi continued leading the march through the province.