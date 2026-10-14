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CDF Munir reaffirms Pakistan's resolve to deepen longstanding ties with Russia

Field Marshal, Russian minister discuss regional situation, bilateral security cooperation

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

Published October 14, 2026

Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev (left) calls on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, on October 14, 2026. — ISPR
Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev (left) calls on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, on October 14, 2026. — ISPR 

  • Russia’s minister of internal affairs calls on CDF Asim Munir.
  • Both sides emphasis strengthening bilateral security cooperation.
  • Vladimir Kolokoltsev hails Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen its longstanding relations with Russia and expand tangible cooperation in areas of shared interest, particularly in the security domain, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the resolve came during a meeting between the army chief and Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security environment, with particular emphasis on strengthening bilateral security cooperation, the ISPR added.

They underscored the importance of closer institutional linkages and improved coordination between the security institutions of Pakistan and Russia.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability and acknowledged the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

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