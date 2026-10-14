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Punjab schools updated timings announced

New schedule will remain effective from October 16 until March 31

By
Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

Students are going to their school in Larkana, on August 1, 2023. — APP
Students are going to their school in Larkana, on August 1, 2023. — APP

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has announced revised timings for all public schools across the province, with the new schedule coming into effect from October 16, 2026.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the revised timings will remain effective until March 31, 2027, covering single-shift, double-shift and afternoon schools.

Single-shift schools will operate from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while Friday timings will be 8:45am to 12:30pm.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will run from 8:45am to 1:15pm from Monday to Thursday and from 8:45am to 12:30pm on Fridays.

The afternoon/evening shift will operate from 1:30pm to 4:30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, it will run from 2pm to 4:30pm.

The department directed all chief executive officers of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across Punjab to ensure compliance with the revised schedule.

The notification added that the concerned DEA chief executives could adjust the 15-minute gap between the opening and closing times of girls' schools in their respective districts according to convenience.

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