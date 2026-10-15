Police raid at PPP MNA Aijaz Jakhrani's family home prompts Faryal Talpur to seek probe

This representational image shows ice drug. — AFP/File

Faryal Talpur calls for inquiry into raid on Jakhrani House.

MNA Jakhrani alleges police violated sanctity of his home.

Lawmaker says he informed Sindh home minister and IGP.

KARACHI: A police raid at the family home of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani has prompted a call for an inquiry, with Faryal Talpur seeking a report from the Sindh police chief and directing authorities to establish the facts.

Talpur, chairperson of the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs, said the sanctity of the home must be respected and that injustice against any citizen would not be tolerated.

The development comes after police registered a narcotics case against Azad Jakhrani, the lawmaker’s brother, following the alleged recovery of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, from a suspect and a house in Karachi.

Jakhrani alleges violation of privacy

Reacting to the raid, MNA Jakhrani said police had raided his family home under the cover of darkness. He said officers had told him that the operation was conducted on the identification of a suspect in police custody.

Jakhrani alleged that the police had violated the sanctity of the home during the operation. He said he had already distanced himself from his brother but maintained that the property was their family home.

He said he had informed Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho about the incident.

The lawmaker called for an inquiry into the raid and action against any officials found responsible for wrongdoing.

Police register narcotics case

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at Karachi’s Darakhshan police station, the case was filed by the state under the relevant narcotics law.

Police stopped a motorcyclist near the Clock Tower area on suspicion and allegedly recovered 62 grammes of cocaine and 106 grammes of crystal methamphetamine from him, according to the FIR.

The FIR states that the suspect told investigators the drugs belonged to Azad Jakhrani. He also allegedly told police that more narcotics were kept inside a bungalow.

According to the FIR, police subsequently visited the property on the suspect’s identification and searched the premises.

The suspect allegedly pointed to a cupboard where he said drugs were stored. Officers reportedly found crystal methamphetamine wrapped in plastic, along with 22 grammes of cocaine.

The FIR stated that the recovered crystal methamphetamine weighed more than one kilogramme.

According to the FIR, the bungalow’s watchman told investigators that its owner was living abroad.

Report sought on police operation

Talpur’s intervention comes amid calls for an investigation into the police operation. She has asked the Sindh police chief to submit a report establishing the circumstances surrounding the raid.

She also stressed that the sanctity of the home must be respected and that the rights of citizens must be protected.