EU lawmakers back Pakistan's Indus Waters Treaty stance at governance meeting in Brussels

Pakistan’s Ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi. —APP/File

Pakistani envoy calls for Kashmir dispute resolution under UN resolutions.

Czech MEP Andrej Dostál supports Pakistan’s position on water treaty.

German MEP Michael von der Schulenburg urges international efforts.

BRUSSELS: Pakistan has urged the international community to uphold international law and respect international agreements, highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the Indus Waters Treaty during a meeting at the European Parliament on the future of global governance.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, addressed the meeting, stressing that respect for international treaties was essential to global stability and the continued relevance of international law.

Qureshi drew attention to Pakistan’s concerns over violations of the Indus Waters Treaty and called for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to be resolved in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

He said relations between states should be based on equal rights and emphasised the importance of including the views of all relevant parties in efforts to reform the United Nations and advance the wider global interest.

The ambassador also called for greater international cooperation on reforming the global financial system, tackling climate change and developing modern technologies.

During the meeting, Czech Member of the European Parliament Andrej Dostál supported Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty, while German MEP Michael von der Schulenburg urged the international community to play a role in ensuring the treaty’s implementation and compliance.

The discussion comes amid continuing tensions over the treaty after India announced in April 2025 that it would hold the agreement in abeyance following an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has rejected the move and maintained that the treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended.

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing of the Indus River system between Pakistan and India. The dispute has become a major point of contention between the two countries, with Islamabad warning that any attempt to restrict its water flows would have serious consequences.