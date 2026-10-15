 
Geo News

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky are 'truly in baby bliss' with daughter Rose

Lady Gaga’s daughter Rose looks like ''perfect combination' of her parents

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky are truly in baby bliss with daughter Rose
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky are 'truly in baby bliss' with daughter Rose

A source says that Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky are “truly in baby bliss” with their daughter, Rose. 

The couple are “savouring every moment [and] new milestone”, an insider told PEOPLE, and have been sharing videos and pictures with close friends and family. 

Rose, the source adds, “really looks like the perfect combination of both her parents”.

Read more: Lady Gaga reflects on motherhood and plans for daughter Rose

Polansky, 42, took a good amount of time off work and has since returned, but is working remotely a lot so he can be with Gaga and Rose, the source says. 

An earlier source said Gaga, 40, always wanted to be a mother and was ready to slow down after her tour, which wrapped in April. 

She is enjoying time away from the public eye with the baby. 

“Michael is great with the baby,” that source said, adding that the pair are figuring everything out together and that she doesn’t want to miss any of it.

Rose Bean Polansky was born on 9 June. 

Another insider said her first name was inspired by La Vie En Rose, the song Gaga covered in A Star Is Born

Read more: Lady Gaga once revealed hidden fears about becoming a mom

Make us preferred on Google
Who is Dudus? Jamaican drug lord reportedly attacks Diddy behind bars
Who is Dudus? Jamaican drug lord reportedly attacks Diddy behind bars
Joe Manganiello recalls shaman blaming Sofia Vergara for his health issues
Joe Manganiello recalls shaman blaming Sofia Vergara for his health issues
Ron Howard explains why wife Cheryl appears in all his movies
Ron Howard explains why wife Cheryl appears in all his movies
Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte to be honoured in public in Brownsville
Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte to be honoured in public in Brownsville
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 2nd child, reveal baby girl's name
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 2nd child, reveal baby girl's name
'Narnia' star Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland: 'We are so happy'
'Narnia' star Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland: 'We are so happy'
Madonna pens sweetest note for daughter Lourdes after reconciliation
Madonna pens sweetest note for daughter Lourdes after reconciliation
Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record
Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record