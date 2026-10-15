Hilary Swank, 52, announces third pregnancy

Hilary Swank has announced that she is pregnant with her third child at 52.

The Oscar winner shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, in a video of her dancing with her husband, Philip Schneider, and their 3-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.

The family are in the dark, each with glow sticks attached to their bodies to make stick figures.

When Swank turns around, the glow sticks reveal her bump, with a tiny baby shape inside it.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next,” she captioned the post. “This one releases in December.”

People reports the baby is due in December.

Swank announced her pregnancy with the twins in October 2022 and shared that she had given birth in April 2023, on Easter Sunday, with a photo of herself holding the newborns.

“It wasn’t easy,” she wrote then. “But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

She married Schneider in 2018, and the twins are her first children. She was previously married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.