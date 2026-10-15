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'Lanterns' creators share major update on Season 2

Lanterns season 2 still waiting on HBO as writers work on script

By
Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Lanterns creator share major update on Season 2
'Lanterns' creator share major update on Season 2 

HBO’s Lanterns won’t get a second season until its writers come up with a worthy follow-up to a great first season, according to DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran. 

The series hasn’t been renewed, but Safran suggested a renewal could come depending on how the writers’ room goes. 

He didn’t give a date for any announcement.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has been building a season 2 room for months.

Reports say Christopher Cantwell, Nakkiah Lui, Zack Whedon, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Vanessa Baden Kelly are among the writers. 

Mundy told the Hollywood Reporter that he was about six weeks into laying out a season, but has also said that “there’s nothing official”. 

Co-creator Damon Lindelof, who isn’t expected to return for a second season, has said the writers are “ideating” on season 2 and that season 1 was designed as a self-contained mystery.

The series premiered on 16 August and its first season ended on 4 October. 

Warner Bros. Discovery said it drew 9.3 million global viewers in its first three days, the biggest series debut for DC Studios on HBO Max. 

HBO also reported that its most-watched episode, OutKast, drew 10 million viewers. Aaron Pierre stars as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan.

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