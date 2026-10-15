Nicolas Cage rushes to protect Malibu home as sinkhole grows

Nicolas Cage is taking emergency steps to protect his Malibu home after a massive sinkhole swallowed his driveway.

The 62-year-old actor filed three permits with city officials within days of the sinkhole appearing on 8 September, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The measures are meant to protect the beachfront property from waves and prevent further coastal erosion.

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Cage received approval for an emergency building permit allowing sandbags to be placed along the beach and the exterior of the property.

Two further permits cover asphalt debris removal and preparatory work for shoring installation and soil sampling.

Cage, who primarily lives in Nevada, wasn’t believed to be at the property when the ground gave way, and no one was injured.

The hole has since grown.

The New York Post reported it was 25 to 30 feet deep and about 30 by 60 feet wide a week after it opened.

Photos on the internet show it consuming the driveway and wrapping around the side of the house toward the front entrance, with scaffolding on the property and heavy machinery digging at the site.

Residents of 31 oceanfront homes were told to evacuate, and Malibu declared a local emergency over structural dangers, gas leaks and the loss of emergency access.

Geologists and engineers are working to shore up the area, protect foundations and build temporary erosion protection.

The plan is eventually to fill the crater and rebuild the road.

Fire officials blamed coastal erosion during high surf from Tropical Storm Marie. Cage bought the 1990s home in 2024 for a reported $10.5 million.

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