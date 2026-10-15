OpenAI faces yet another legal challenge as 8 states allege ChatGPT harms kids

Open AI logo and court gavel appear in this illustration taken August 26, 2025.— Reuters

States seek safety changes, civil penalties and damages.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawsuits add to dozens of private legal cases against the company.

A bipartisan group of eight US states has sued OpenAI, alleging its ChatGPT chatbot has harmed young users by encouraging self-harm, reinforcing delusions and assisting in plans for violence, including mass shootings.

The lawsuits were filed independently in state courts on Wednesday by attorneys general from Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and West Virginia. They accuse the artificial intelligence company of misleading users about ChatGPT’s safety and failing to adequately protect children and other vulnerable people.

The legal actions allege that ChatGPT is designed to be agreeable and engaging in ways that encourage users to trust it. According to the complaints, this can lead the chatbot to reinforce dangerous beliefs, provide harmful medical advice and encourage users to harm themselves or others.

The states accuse OpenAI of violating consumer protection laws by making misleading claims about the chatbot’s safety. They also argue that the company has created a public nuisance by exposing residents to risks to their health and safety.

The lawsuits seek court orders requiring OpenAI to change how ChatGPT operates, particularly in its interactions with young users. The states are also seeking civil penalties and damages, as well as the recovery of profits they say the company made from young users who were harmed.

Among the demands is a proposed restriction on the development of artificial intelligence models capable of improving themselves unless OpenAI can ensure they are aligned with human values.

The coordinated legal action adds to growing legal pressure on OpenAI, which is facing dozens of lawsuits from private plaintiffs who allege ChatGPT contributed to suicides, mental health crises or acts of violence. Some cases have accused the chatbot of helping users plan mass shootings.

Florida’s attorney general filed an earlier lawsuit against OpenAI in June over similar allegations.

The latest cases come amid wider debate over how AI companies should protect children and vulnerable users as chatbots become more sophisticated and increasingly used for personal advice and emotional support.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest lawsuits. The allegations have not been established in court.