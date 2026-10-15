Billie Eilish sparks excitement for fourth album with new update

Billie Eilish fans received an exciting news as new year draws near, and the musician's hiatus seems to be coming to an end.

The 24-year-old alternative pop star is reportedly set to make a comeback in 2027, with the release of her fourth studio album.

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker is not only planning an album release, but also a stadium tour and festival tour alongside.

Fans went into overdrive on social media, after the news surfaced and shared their excitement.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish takes over social media with exciting new album update

One fan wrote on X, "the entire world is waiting for the biggest album of history, BE4," and "BILLIE AND FINNEAS THE BEST SIBLINGS THAT YOU ARE OMG 2027 AND 2028 IS OUR YEAR," exclaimed one.

A third chimed in, "THE WORLD IS WAITING FOR THE BIGGEST ALBUM OF ALL TIME," while one added, "this’ll be her biggest album yet, i can’t wait."

Someone penned, "This is the best news of the year."

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