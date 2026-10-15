Kendall Jenner makes candid confession about Cara Delevingine

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight about her relationship with Cara Delevingne — but her comments about women have left the door open to a little speculation.

On recent episode of The Kardashians, the 30-year-old model revisited years of rumours about her close friendship with Cara, 34, revealing why people have questioned whether the pair were ever more than friends.

“We have been friends for a long time now — going on 11 or 12 years,” Kendall said.

“She brought me under her wing — in a way — and made me feel really safe and welcome in the modeling world.”

But their longtime bond has also fueled plenty of dating speculation, something Kendall decided to address head-on.

Read More: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi step out for low-key movie date night

“We should address this. It’s because of our love for each other. People think I’m a lesbian to this day,” Kendall said. “I’m not.”

Still, she wasn’t about to rule out every possibility. While explaining that she has never felt a desire to have s*x with women, Kendall admitted she “wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl.”

“There’s definitely a rumour that her and I dated or something in the past, which is not true. Not that I would have anything wrong with dating Cara but we’ve just always been best buds,” she continued.

“I love Cara. She’s my sister and that never happened. For the record, I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing.”

Kendall even joked that “being a lesbian would be fun and easier” because “men suck.”

She later added, “By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara. I just have never had a desire to have s*x with women,” before teasing, “Never say never, right?”

As for her current love life, Kendall is reportedly dating Jacob Elordi. The pair were recently spotted sharing sweet PDA in Paris during Fashion Week.