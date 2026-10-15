'Coronation Street' Lucy-Jo Hudson reveals clever way to save money for wedding

Lucy-Jo has now revealed she raised more than £300 for her wedding by getting rid of unwanted belongings

Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson has gone all out to raise funds for her wedding, by selling her belongings at a car boot sale.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress, 43, got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Lewis Devine, in April.

Lucy-Jo has now revealed she raised more than £300 for her wedding by getting rid of unwanted belongings.

Lucy-Jo shared a lengthy Instagram post where she revealed that her neighbours and her children have helped her out.

The actress added that she sold 'everything' and made a tidy sum towards her wedding fund, as she shared snaps of the money she'd made and all of the items she had sold.

She said: 'Last Sunday I went back to my childhood and did a car boot sale, and made £305 that's now going towards our wedding fund…

'Ahhh it was actually so much fun… I sold so many random things, from old shoes, to baskets, to lamps, to bags, to plant pots…. that have literally just been sat in our garage, cluttering up space, for far too long.

'Wedding planning is exciting, but let's be honest it can get expensive VERY quickly. So I'm all for finding little ways to save money.

'I've got bags full of clothes, so I'll be back again to get them sold…. And I may do a Christmas one too…

'Ahhh I love a car boot sale (sadly so does @lewisdevineofficial, he kept going off and buying, while I was trying to sell it, he is not coming again!)'

In July, Lucy-Jo shared that, in contrast to her soap heyday, she receives 'a lot more rejection these days' in her acting career.

The actress shot to fame in 2002 when she landed her first major TV role as troubled teenager Katy Harris in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.