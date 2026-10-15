Laila Naz Taj awarded Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Excellence Award 2026

Laila Naz Taj (right) receives the Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Excellence Award 2026. — Geo News

Laila Naz Taj has received the Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Excellence Award 2026 in recognition of her contributions to Pakistan's social and institutional development.

Senate Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while the federal minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety presented the award.

The Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Excellence Awards recognise distinguished women whose leadership, professional excellence and dedication have contributed meaningfully to Pakistan's social, economic and institutional development.

The award citation acknowledges Taj's commitment to nation-building, public service and empowerment.

Taj is a Harvard Business School and London School of Economics alumna and has worked across Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Afghanistan, engaging with governments, communities, development partners, civil society and institutions to translate policy priorities into meaningful action.

While receiving the award, Taj reaffirmed her commitment to serving marginalised communities through the Aga Khan Development Network and advancing integrated, community-driven development.

She also paid tribute to her parents and mentors for inspiring her pursuit of excellence through both achievement and perseverance.

Taj pledged to continue contributing to national progress and the betterment of humanity with dedication, humility, and an enduring commitment to excellence.

The award has been conferred by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, and the Islamabad Centre of National Cohesion and Outreach.