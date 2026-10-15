Selena Gomez reveals cosy anniversary plans with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco found a very sweet way to celebrate their first wedding anniversary as it didn’t involve any big party or an expensive trip.

The couple spent their special day in their pyjamas, eating cake and watching videos from their wedding.

Selena and Benny got married on September 27, 2025. One year later, they chose to enjoy their memories together at home.

For Selena, it was a simple but lovely way to look back at the day they became husband and wife.

Speaking to Extra, the Calm Down hitmaker shared what they did to mark the occasion. “It's so sweet. We actually just ate a piece of cake and watched videos in our pyjamas,” she said.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez recalls getting 'manipulated' by former lovers

When asked which videos they watched, she explained that they were watching their wedding videos.

The star then laughed at how sweet their plans were, saying, “The wedding videos! We’re so cheesy.”

Away from her happy moments with Benny, Selena also took time to speak about an issue that matters deeply to her. At her fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, she called for better mental health care for young people.

Selena, however, said that many young people still struggle to find the help they need as through her fund, she hopes to make mental health support easier to access for those who need it.