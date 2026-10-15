‘Bridgerton’ prequel hints at major romantic spinoff

Netflix’s new Bridgerton prequel is already giving fans something else to get excited about.

The upcoming show will be about the love story of Violet and Edmund Bridgerton but viewers are also wondering if it could bring another family from the books to their screens.

The new series was announced on October 8, with Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini working on the story.

It will show how Violet and Edmund fall in love before their kids grow up and start their own love stories.

But there is another romance as well that fans would love to watch.

Julia Quinn, who wrote the Bridgerton books, also created a series about the Rokesby family as they are close friends and neighbours of the Bridgertons.

However, their stories take place many years before the main series.

The Rokesby books is about different family members as they find love. One of the stories is about George Rokesby and Billie Bridgerton, who is Edmund’s older sister.

Violet and Edmund also appear in these books, along with their children when they are still young.

This, meanwhile, led some fans to wonder if the new prequel will introduce the Rokesbys and open the door to another series.

Some even believe Netflix could use the show to see how viewers react to the family.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but fans are really excited and hoping to see new change.