Sri Lanka's Nissanka ruled out of ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka runs after playing a shot during a match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. — Reuters/File

Sri Lanka’s opener Pathum Nissanka will miss upcoming ODI tri-series against hosts Pakistan and England after failing to obtain medical clearance to resume playing, the board confirmed on Thursday.

Nissanka sustained a left hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s recently concluded tour of England. Lahiru Udara has been named as his replacement in the 16-member squad for the seven-match tournament, scheduled to run from 18 to 31 October.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka was dropped from the squad following a disappointing run of form during the ODI leg of the England tour.

Asalanka, who averaged 40.55 in 88 ODIs, managed scores of 1, 11 and 7 in his last three innings, prompting the selectors to leave him out of the squad.

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-series will feature hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England, with matches scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 18 October before facing England at the same venue on 20 October.

Sri Lanka will take on England in Rawalpindi on 22 October, after which the tournament will move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage fixtures.

Pakistan will face England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October before taking on Sri Lanka at the same venue on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will conclude the group stage with their encounter on 29 October.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

For the unversed, the Men in Green recently secured a 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series.

Under the leadership of Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan won the first two matches to seal the series before Sri Lanka bounced back to claim victory in the third and final T20I.

Updated Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series: Lahiru Udara, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.