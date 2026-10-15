Load managment 'helps avert' potential Rs6 per unit hike: Power Division

A representational image of pylons and power lines. — Reuters/File

The Power Division of the Ministry of Energy on Thursday announced that it had averted a potential Rs5-6 per unit hike in the September 2026 Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) through timely measures.

In a statement, a Power Division spokesperson said they had achieved this through targeted load management, limiting the projected adjustment to Rs2.56 per unit despite rising international fuel prices and constraints on LNG supplies.

“Targeted load management and other measures helped limit the impact of expensive fuels used for power generation, saving consumers from an additional burden of up to Rs3.44 per unit,” the spokesperson added.

The division said targeted load management for approximately two to two-and-a-half hours during September helped reduce reliance on costly alternative fuels, including furnace oil and high-speed diesel, and contain the anticipated increase in the FPA.

It added that the provision of imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for power generation at domestic gas prices had further eased the burden on consumers by Re0.83 per unit.

Consequently, the September FPA is expected to be Rs1.45 per unit higher than that of August, with an estimated financial impact of Rs32.7 billion on consumers’ electricity bills in November 2026, the statement said.

The Power Division said international fuel prices had risen sharply amid regional conflict and disruptions to fuel supply chains following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil prices had surged beyond $120 per barrel against the benchmark of around $70 per barrel assumed during the determination of the base electricity tariff.

Despite Qatar's declaration of force majeure, Pakistan continued efforts to meet its RLNG requirements through available contracted supplies and additional spot cargoes, wherever necessary, it added.

The statement further said that the combined impact of fuel price adjustments and quarterly tariff adjustments during January-August 2026 had been limited to Re0.65 per unit, equivalent to an increase of only 1.9% over the base electricity tariff.

It attributed this outcome partly to tariff rationalisation measures and an additional electricity consumption package for industrial and agricultural consumers, which encouraged greater use of electricity from the national grid.

Power Division said it was continuing to monitor developments in international fuel markets and supply chains while taking measures to minimise the impact of external price shocks on electricity consumers.