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FBR further extends income tax return filing deadline to October 31

Extension follows requests received from various trade bodies and bar associations

By
Ashraf Malkham
|

Published October 15, 2026

An undated image of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) building in Islamabad. — APP
An undated image of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) building in Islamabad. — APP
  • Previous filing deadline was October 15.
  • Initially, the date was September 30.
  • FBR issues circular announcing fresh deadline.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday further extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2026 until October 31, according to an official circular.

The extension applies to taxpayers who were originally required to file their returns by September 30 and whose deadline had previously been extended until October 15.

According to Circular No. 04 of 2026-27 issued by the FBR’s Inland Revenue wing, the deadline has now been extended until October 31 under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The revenue body said the latest extension was granted following requests received from various trade bodies and bar associations.

The FBR had earlier extended the income tax return filing deadline from September 30 to October 15 through Circular No. 3 of 2026-27, dated September 30, 2026.

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