Nawaz Sharif's cars vandalised in London as masked men caught on CCTV removing windows

The side mirror of a car belonging to PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been smashed by unidentified individuals in London. — X/@MurtazaViews

LONDON: Two vehicles belonging to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have been vandalised in London, with their windows smashed and some glass panels removed and stolen by unidentified individuals.

A spokesperson for the Sharif family, speaking to Geo News, confirmed that the vehicles had been damaged two days ago and said this was the third such incident involving Nawaz Sharif’s cars in London.

According to information provided to Geo News, the Metropolitan Police have taken possession of CCTV footage showing two masked young men removing window glass from the vehicles.

The footage is expected to assist police in identifying those responsible for the damage and theft. The identities of the suspects and their motives remain unknown.

The latest incident has once again raised questions about the security of vehicles associated with the former prime minister and his family during their visits to London.

Members of the Sharif family have faced several security-related incidents in the British capital over the years.

In July 2018, protesters attempted to force their way into the Sharif family’s Avenfield residence in central London. Police were called after demonstrators tried to break through the entrance, while clashes between rival political supporters resulted in arrests.

In May 2021, four unidentified men, three wearing masks, attempted to enter the London office of Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz while the former prime minister was inside. The incident was reported to the police, and PML-N leaders alleged that the men had intended to attack Sharif.

In April 2022, another confrontation took place outside Sharif’s London office when his security personnel intervened during an encounter with protesters. A security guard suffered injuries, and police confirmed receiving an assault complaint.

In May 2023, Nawaz’s vehicle was damaged during a confrontation between Black Lives Matter protesters and police in central London. A protester threw coffee at the car and kicked it. However, subsequent reporting established that Sharif had not been personally targeted, contrary to initial claims circulating on social media.

In January 2025, Geo News also reported that British police had warned members of the Sharif family about a potential violent attack following intelligence received by police authorities.

The latest damage to Sharif’s vehicles comes during his current visit to London, where he has been staying at the family’s Avenfield Apartments and attending medical appointments.

The Sharif family says this is the third incident involving his vehicles, although details of the two earlier incidents counted in that total have not been independently established.

Police have reportedly secured the latest CCTV evidence, but there has been no confirmed information about arrests or the identities of the individuals involved.