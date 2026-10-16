Multiple victims reported after shooting at Oregon primary school

People walk at a family reunification location at Journey Church following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, US, October 15, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A shooting has left "multiple victims" at an elementary school in the north-western US state of Oregon, police said on Thursday, adding that the shooter was dead.

"We don't have confirmation yet who shot the suspect. It may have been a bystander. At this time, we have multiple victims," Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said at a press conference.

The Bend-La Pine School District said in a statement on social media that Silver Rail Elementary School was under lockdown.

An updated post later said law enforcement officers were escorting students on buses to a separate location, where families could reunite with their children.

Miller said officers were alerted to respond to a critical scene at 1:00 pm local time and that police arrived approximately two minutes later.

"Seconds later, we received word over the radio that the suspect in this incident was down," she said.

Miller said medics had taken at least two people to a local hospital, adding that "we do not know their status".

The school is more than 100 miles (160 kilometres) south-east of the city of Portland. It serves primary-age pupils from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The United States, where firearms are readily available, is a frequent scene of gun violence, with thousands of people killed every year. It has the highest rate of gun-related deaths among all developed nations.

The deadliest school shooting in US history took place at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, when South Korean student Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people and wounded 17 others before taking his own life.

There have been more than 360 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot.