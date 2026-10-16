Jenna Ortega's Klara and the Sun gets promoted in unique way

Sony Pictures Entertainment has opted for a unique way to Klara and the Sun, partnering with the nonprofit Little Free Library to get copies of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel into readers’ hands.

The film opens on 23 October, and Sony will sponsor 10 Klara-themed Little Free Libraries around the US, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Each library includes a Penguin Random House book bundle: 10 copies of the movie tie-in edition of Klara and the Sun, plus additional middle grade and young adult books.

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Each also has a special note from star Jenna Ortega.

The libraries will go to “deserving locations” that applied to the nonprofit’s Impact Library Program.

The first debuted at The Grove in Los Angeles, and others will open in states including Washington and Tennessee.

Sony has also sponsored a worldwide giveaway.

Fifty Little Free Library boxes will receive two books and promotional items each, and the locations can be found in the Little Free Library mobile app.

Klara and the Sun, first published in 2021, centres on Klara, an “artificial friend”, or AF, who develops a bond with her teenage owner.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, also stars Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Aran Murphy and Natasha Lyonne.

In June, Little Free Library partnered with Sony to drop copies of the novel into boxes nationwide to mark the trailer’s release.

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