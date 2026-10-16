'Strictly' star Will Best welcomes first child with fiancée Tobi Rose

The couple are excited to begin a new chapter in their lives as they reveal their baby boy's name

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Best has shared exciting news with his fans, announcing the birth of his first child with fiancée, Tobi Rose.

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of hospital snaps featuring their little bundle of joy.

The couple got engaged in 2024 when Will popped the question to his partner.

Now, after a long-romance, the couple are excited to begin a new chapter in their lives as they reveal their baby boy's name.

Will, 41, wrote alongside the photos: 'Well who do we have here then?! Welcome to the world Sonny Best, you little smasher.

'@tobiroseofficial you’re a miracle and I love you so much. A couple of tired new parents (see last slide) but oh my goodness aren’t we lucky xxx'.

In a video, Will joked: 'I got this really cool new thing today, lots of people get them, but they are pretty cool', before the camera panned to show the baby lying on his chest.

In a video shared on Strictly's social media platforms, Will confirmed that Tobi had given birth to their son on Sunday morning.

Fans quickly jumped to the comment section, congratulatory messages the couple.