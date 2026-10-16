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Saudi organisers say Asian Cup preparations remain on track for early 2027

Local organising committee says they still set on the original January 7 to February 5 schedule

By
Reuters
|

Published October 16, 2026

Workers carry out construction work at Aramco Stadium, one of the main stadiums set to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, July 9, 2026. — Reuters
Workers carry out construction work at Aramco Stadium, one of the main stadiums set to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, July 9, 2026. — Reuters 

Preparations for the Asian Cup remain on track for the tournament to take place in Saudi Arabia early next year, local organisers said on Friday, despite uncertainty over sporting events in the kingdom following recent attacks.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Asian soccer chief Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said earlier this week that a postponement until 2028 was possible if necessary, but the local organising committee (LOC) said they were still set on the original January 7 to February 5 schedule.

"Preparations across all organisational and operational areas are progressing according to the approved schedule, including work on venues, facilities and supporting services," it said in a statement.

"(The LOC) will continue to monitor developments relevant to the tournament and ensure the appropriate conditions are in place for its successful delivery."

The attacks on Riyadh have already had an impact on the Saudi sporting calendar.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament has been moved from October to December, while Fifa and the Saudi Esports Federation on Thursday postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 until an unspecified future date.

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