Anna Faris breaks silence on 'Mom' ceators brutal claims

Anna Faris is grateful for Mom — but that doesn’t mean she’s taking its creator’s criticism lying down.

The actress, 49, responded on Instagram on October 15 after Chuck Lorre revealed in his memoir, Sitcom, that her sudden exit from the CBS comedy in 2020 made him feel his original doubts about casting her had been justified.

“Of course it hurts,” Faris wrote. “Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted. I'm proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years.”

Lorre had previously admitted, “I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material.”

Read More: Anna Faris reveals she's sober weeks after sparking concern over behaviour

He later reconsidered, but after Faris left before the show’s eighth season, he wrote, “As the years went by, it became apparent that my initial reluctance to hire Anna was, in fact, correct.”

Faris also shared a personal update that gave her response a deeper meaning.

After playing recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett for seven seasons, she revealed she had experienced recovery herself.

“I've been sober for a year and a half,” she continued. “I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it. Now I'm healthy, I'm working, and I'm happier than I've been in a long time.”

She added an encouraging message for anyone facing similar struggles: “If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that's useful. It gets better. I'm proof.”

Meanwhile, Lorre reflected on how Mom evolved, writing, “The last few seasons, Mom found its true voice,” he explained in Sitcom.

“There is hope and there is laughter in overcoming the seemingly fatal disease of alcoholism.”

The show was cancelled after one season without Faris, despite Allison Janney’s acclaimed performance.