Pakistan warns India of forceful response over defence minister's 'provocative' remarks

FO spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan addresses the weekly press briefing on October 16, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

India’s ‘hegemonic mindset’ threatens regional peace: FO spox.

Urges India to abandon ‘dangerous rhetoric’ and act responsibly.

Says Pakistan’s restraint must not be mistaken for weakness.



Pakistan on Friday strongly rejected Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s provocative remarks, describing them as a reflection of New Delhi’s “hegemonic mindset” that posed risks to regional peace and stability.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, warning that any aggression would be met with a forceful response.

He said that the Indian defence minister's remarks entailed a threat of Indian aggression against Pakistan and urged New Delhi to abandon dangerous rhetoric.

“Such reckless statements reflect India’s hegemonistic mindset and the risk it poses to regional peace and stability in South Asia,” the spokesperson said.

The FO spokesperson's remarks came after Rajnath Singh said any "future terrorist attack originating from Pakistan" would draw a stronger response from India.

Pakistan and India went to war in May last year after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi claimed that the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam were Pakistanis — a charge that Islamabad has denied and has also asked India to partake in a neutral investigation.

India followed the baseless accusations with unlawful missile strikes inside Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and security personnel. Pakistan responded by downing eight Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Briefing the media today, the FO spokesperson reminded India of the consequences of its military aggression in May last year, saying Pakistan had demonstrated its capability and resolve to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Let there be no ambiguity, Pakistan remains fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any ill-advised aggression,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan’s restraint and commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, warning that any aggression would be met with a forceful response.

He urged India to draw appropriate lessons from last year’s experience and act responsibly to ensure lasting peace in the region.

FO digitises apostille services

He further said that the Foreign Office is digitising and automating its apostille services to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility.

He said e-attestation had been launched through the ministry’s portal, while the transition to e-apostille services was underway. Eligible applicants could also be exempted from physical appearances, subject to prescribed safeguards, particularly facilitating overseas Pakistanis.

Khan described the initiative as a “massive leap forward”, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had personally steered the process.

He said an inquiry into alleged irregularities in attestation services was underway, with findings to be announced upon completion.