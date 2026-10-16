Liam Payne's heartwarming tribute reveals bond beyond rivalry

Siva Kaneswaran has shared a heartfelt message about Liam Payne, remembering the One Direction singer as a “wonderful” and caring person on the second anniversary of his death.

The Wanted singer talked about how much Payne’s death affected him, especially because he already lost his bandmate Tom Parker.

Parker died in 2022 at the age of 33 after getting diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror on October 16, Kaneswaran said losing Payne brought back the pain of losing Parker.

“Losing Liam felt so recent after losing Tom,” he said.

Kaneswaran, however, also remembered how Payne stood by Parker during his final years as he sent a message after Parker’s death, attended his funeral and later performed at a charity concert held in his honour.

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“When Tom passed, Liam messaged online initially and paid his respects, then he came to Tom's funeral. He was such a wonderful person, so honest and sincere.”

He added that Payne was a sensitive person and that his death was a huge loss. He also sent love to Payne’s family, friends and fans who continue to miss him.

Although One Direction and The Wanted were often seen as rivals, the tribute shows that there was more to their story than competition between two bands.

Kaneswaran said losing both men changed how he looks at life.