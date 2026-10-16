Travis Barker reveals what he felt for Kourtney Kardashian for years

Travis Barker has shared a sweet detail about his love story with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink 182 drummer said he had loved her for years before they finally started dating. At the time, they were very close friends but they didn’t know that their friendship would ever turn into something more.

Speaking on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast, Travis said their friends often thought they would make a good couple.

They both, however, had feelings for each other but they were unsure if they would ever take that step.

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“We both wanted it to happen and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice. We would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love. And we did,” he said.

Travis went on to add that being just friends for years made their relationship special. He already cared deeply for Kourtney before they became a couple and often thought about being with her.

He also recalled the message that made him think about dating Kourtney where she asked him to teach her how to date without getting too attached.

Their friendship, moreover, eventually turned into love and they got married in 2022 so after getting married Kourtney star and Travis welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.