Robbers point pistol at child, snatch valuables from mother in Karachi





Robbers snatch valuables from a woman in Karachi on October 15, 2026. — Geo News

CCTV captures child crying during robbery.

September sees 4,838 reported crime incidents.

CPLC data shows 44,402 cases since January.



KARACHI: Armed robbers pointed a pistol at a child before snatching a mobile phone and ring from her mother in Karachi’s Gulberg 15 area, with CCTV footage capturing the harrowing street crime incident.

The incident occurred in the morning when the woman was taking her daughter to school, according to Geo News.

CCTV footage showed two men on a motorcycle first overtaking the family before stopping them. The robbers then pointed a pistol at the child and snatched a mobile phone and a ring from the woman.

The microphone attached to the CCTV camera also captured the child crying during the ordeal.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Joharabad police station. Locals said numerous crimes occurred in the area during morning hours, while police had yet to identify or arrest those involved.

September crime figures

The incident comes as Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) data showed 4,838 crime incidents across nine categories in Karachi during September.

During the month, 1,859 mobile phones were snatched, while 2,374 motorcycles were stolen and another 430 were snatched.

The data showed that 97 four-wheelers were stolen and 20 were snatched during September.

Meanwhile, 52 homicides and six extortion cases were recorded during the month, while no kidnapping-for-ransom or bank robbery/dacoity case was reported.

Over 44,000 incidents from January to September

A compilation of the monthly CPLC figures showed 44,402 incidents across the nine categories from January through September 2026.

Motorcycle theft accounted for the largest share, with 23,927 two-wheelers stolen during the nine-month period, while another 4,021 motorcycles were snatched.

The data further showed 14,705 mobile phones were snatched during the period.

As many as 1,070 four-wheelers were stolen, and 155 were snatched between January and September.

The nine-month figures also included 408 homicides, 112 extortion cases, three kidnappings for ransom, and one bank robbery/dacoity.