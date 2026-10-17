Taylor Swift's ‘Patient Zero' beats Jamie Miller and Ashe again





Taylor Swift is keeping her place at the top of the UK music charts, with Patient Zero staying at Number 1 for a third week.



The song has continued to win over listeners, even with other popular tracks trying to take its place.

Jamie Miller’s Babydoll is at Number 2, followed by Ashe’s Stop The Wedding! at Number 3. Taylor has also reached a special record this year.

She is the only artist to have three songs reach Number 1 on the UK chart in 2026.

Her other hits to reach the top are I Knew It, I Knew You and Opalite.

But Taylor is not the only star making news on the chart. Pink’s Just Give Me a Reason, featuring Nate Ruess, has returned to the Top 40 for the first time in 13 years.

The song came out in 2013 and is getting new attention on social media. It now sits at Number 15.

Olivia Rodrigo has also entered the Top 40 with expectations, which features a new remix with Chappell Roan.

The track is at Number 35.

Season 25 has reached the Top 40 for the first time with Shotta’s at Number 38.

Noah Kahan’s Willing and Able has climbed to Number 17, while DJ Goja and Morrisson have also reached new chart highs.