Kate Cassidy remembers boyfriend Liam Payne on 2nd death anniversary

Payne passed away after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires

Kate Cassidy is remembering her late boyfriend Liam Payne on his second death anniversary.

The former One Direction star passed away on October 16, 2023, at the age of 31. Cassidy, who dated Payne for two years before his death, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her late love.

The influencer, 27, shared a video of Payne in a parking lot with a rainbow in the background, writing in the caption, "I love you forever & always.”

READ MORE: One Direction fans remember Liam Payne two years after tragic death

In a second post, Cassidy shared the last video she ever took with Payne, which showed them having fun in a park as Payne lifted Cassidy up.

“Treasure every moment with the people you love,” she wrote on top of the video. “Forever grateful this was our last hour, our last video, our last moment together. Until the next life. I’ll see you again one day.”

Cassidy also shared several throwbacks to her Instagram Stories, including a pictures of them on vacation. In one of the pictures, she wrote, 2 years gone without you here… but an eternity of memories… My handsome boy I love you!!!”

Payne died from “polytrauma” after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, where he had been vacationing. A toxicology report showed traces of “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his system at the time of his death, per People magazine.

Five people were charged in connection with Payne’s death, including the hotel manager and receptionist, as well as a friend of Payne’s A hotel employee and a waiter were charged with supplying drugs.

READ MORE: Liam Payne death investigation gets major legal update