Josh Brolin on 'Whalefall': 'I sobbed'

Josh Brolin says he sobbed after finishing his role in Whalefall, and has teased an “undeniable” script for Sicario 3.

The actor talked to The Hollywood Reporter as Whalefall opened in theatres on Friday.

In Brian Duffield’s survival thriller, based on Daniel Kraus’s 2023 novel, Austin Abrams plays a diver who trekks into deep water looking for the remains of his father, played by Brolin.

Read more: Josh Brolin recalls almost exiting Ridley Scott's new movie

He ends up trapped inside a whale with limited oxygen. Elisabeth Shue also stars, making it a Hollow Man reunion with Brolin.

Brolin had read Kraus’s novel before agreeing to play the father, Mitt Gardiner.

He told THR he wept when he finished filming it, as both a father and a son, saying that reaction was “the buildup of that inside me”.

Kraus has been a houseguest of his recently, alongside Glen Powell.

In the same interview, Brolin said he is a fan of Lanterns, which he passed on, and reflected on the cancellation of Outer Range.

He also gave an update on Sicario 3.

Brolin confirmed that production starts next year, according to Collider’s summary of the interview, and praised Steven Knight’s script, calling it “undeniable”.

Knight, the Peaky Blinders creator who is also writing the next James Bond film, replaces Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the first two films.

The Weight director Padraic McKinley is directing, with Brolin returning as CIA operative Matt Graver, Benicio del Toro as Alejandro Gillick and Emily Blunt as Kate Macer, who missed the 2018 sequel.

Deadline reported that all three stars agreed to return after reading Knight’s draft.