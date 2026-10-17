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Passing out parade gets underway at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul

CNSC General Syed Aamer Raza attending event as chief guest

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

The passing out parade of cadets of 154th Pakistan Military Academy Long Course, 39th Technical Graduate Course, 73nd Integrated Course and 28th Lady Cadet Course gets underway at the PMA Kakul.

Commander National Strategic Command (CNSC) General Syed Aamer Raza attending the event as the chief guest.

The passing out parade of cadets of 153rd PMA Long Course, 38th Technical Graduate Course, 72nd Integrated Course, 15th Mujahid Course and 27th Lady Cadet Course was held in April this year.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu had attended the event as chief guest and reviewed officer of the parade, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

Cadets from several friendly countries including Iraq, Maldives, Mali, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar and Sri Lanka had also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy, according to the military's media wing.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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