Parts of Karachi to face gas supply suspension this weekend: SSGC

A representational image of flames in a gas ring of an oven. — Reuters/File

Parts of Karachi will experience a gas supply outage during a scheduled 11-hour shutdown beginning tonight for maintenance work on a 24-inch Qatar mainline in the Shershah area, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced on Saturday.

The utility said the shutdown is scheduled from 10pm on Saturday (October 17) to 9am on Sunday (October 18).

Although the shutdown has been scheduled during the period when the domestic gas supply remains suspended, any extension beyond the designated hours may lead to complaints of low gas pressure in the some areas, the SSGC said.

The areas that may experience low gas pressure are:

Baldi Town's Ittehad Town, Saeedabad, Naval Colony, Musharraf Colony, Mawach Goth, Orangi Town's Gulshan-e-Bahar Colony, Gulshan-e-Zia Colony, Sector 16, Ghaziabad, Altaf Nagar, Mehran City, Ramzan Goth and Site Industrial Area.

SSGC apologised to consumers for the inconvenience they might experience during the maintenance work.