 
Geo News

Parts of Karachi to face gas supply suspension this weekend: SSGC

Any extension beyond designated hours may lead to complaints of low gas pressure in some areas, says utility

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

A representational image of flames in a gas ring of an oven. — Reuters/File
A representational image of flames in a gas ring of an oven. — Reuters/File

Parts of Karachi will experience a gas supply outage during a scheduled 11-hour shutdown beginning tonight for maintenance work on a 24-inch Qatar mainline in the Shershah area, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced on Saturday.

The utility said the shutdown is scheduled from 10pm on Saturday (October 17) to 9am on Sunday (October 18).

Although the shutdown has been scheduled during the period when the domestic gas supply remains suspended, any extension beyond the designated hours may lead to complaints of low gas pressure in the some areas, the SSGC said.

The areas that may experience low gas pressure are:

Baldi Town's Ittehad Town, Saeedabad, Naval Colony, Musharraf Colony, Mawach Goth, Orangi Town's Gulshan-e-Bahar Colony, Gulshan-e-Zia Colony, Sector 16, Ghaziabad, Altaf Nagar, Mehran City, Ramzan Goth and Site Industrial Area.

SSGC apologised to consumers for the inconvenience they might experience during the maintenance work.

Make us preferred on Google
Pakistan will not tolerate any 'cross-border aggression', vows CNSC Gen Aamer Raza
Pakistan will not tolerate any 'cross-border aggression', vows CNSC Gen Aamer Raza
'Drug baroness' Anmol alias Pinky acquitted in two more cases
'Drug baroness' Anmol alias Pinky acquitted in two more cases
Robbers point pistol at child, snatch valuables from mother in Karachi video
Robbers point pistol at child, snatch valuables from mother in Karachi
Political party chief upset over not getting KP governorship, role in setup: Naqvi
Political party chief upset over not getting KP governorship, role in setup: Naqvi
Families of children killed in Peshawar school roof collapse demand justice
Families of children killed in Peshawar school roof collapse demand justice
Fact-check: Video shows French politician being covered in flour, not Pakistan's HC to UK
Fact-check: Video shows French politician being covered in flour, not Pakistan's HC to UK
Pakistan stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Saudi Arabia, vows PM amid Houthi attacks video
Pakistan stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Saudi Arabia, vows PM amid Houthi attacks
Pakistan warns India of forceful response over defence minister's 'provocative' remarks video
Pakistan warns India of forceful response over defence minister's 'provocative' remarks