'I'm extremely fearless person', remarks ATC judge in Imaan, Chattha case

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari (right) with her husband and fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, during a court hearing in Islamabad on December 5, 2025. — AFP

Judge expresses displeasure over delay in case record.

ATC summons Islamabad IGP over IO's absence.

Court adjourns hearing until November 3.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in the federal capital, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, on Saturday said he was “an extremely fearless person” who maintained a balanced approach, as he expressed displeasure over the absence of the investigation officer and the non-production of the case record in a case against lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha.

“Everyone in the bar and the legal fraternity knows who I am. No one can push me against the wall,” the judge remarked during the hearing of a case pertaining to security breach and interference in official duties.

Judge Abul Hasanat said he was not affected by what people said about him and stressed that he knew how to maintain balance in his decisions.

The judge questioned the absence of the IO, asking where he was and when he would return.

The deputy court official informed the court that the IO had gone to Gilgit-Baltistan and had not yet returned. The court subsequently summoned the investigation superintendent of police (SP).

Lawyers Riyasat Ali and Aimal Mandokhail appeared on behalf of Mazari and Chattha, while prosecutor Naveed Kiyani was also present.

During the hearing, Judge Abul Hasanat made several remarks about the court's authority, his judicial conduct and the delay in producing the case record.

“Tell me, who in the entire of country grants bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000?” the judge asked.

He said he had consistently granted relief while sitting on the bench and recalled telling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to flee the court to protect them.

The judge also recalled summoning an assistant commissioner (AC) and warning that he would have him handcuffed.

“I have always granted relief while sitting in this chair,” he said.

The judge said he would not take even a minute to decide the case once the record was produced.

“Get an amendment passed that allows bail without the record,” he remarked.

Lawyer Ali said that in many cases, another official presented the record when the investigation officer was absent. He questioned whether the court should continue waiting if the investigation officer failed to bring the record.

Commenting on the lawyer's remarks, the judge said the way Ali was speaking made it seem as though the judges were not safe.

“I know the walls, and I also know who gets pushed against the wall. I know who is who and what they are capable of,” he added.

During the proceedings, SP Khurram and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naeem Yousaf appeared before the court. The SP told the judge that the investigation officer had gone to GB's Khaplu and would appear before the court upon his return.

Expressing displeasure, Judge Abul Hasanat asked what kind of procedure was being followed and when the IO would return. He said everyone was waiting, while the court had to make a decision.

The court summoned the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) for the next hearing and issued show-cause notices to the SP and DSP.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until November 3.