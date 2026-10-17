Duchess Sophie’s daughter takes after mum in secret role for King Charles

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have another proud moment to celebrate when it comes to their 22-year-old daughter.

King Charles’s niece, who is the 18th in line to the throne, recently graduated from St Andrews University, is carving her career path.

Just like her parents, Lady Louise has seemingly proved her loyalty and dedication to the work with a secret role she had taken working for her uncle.

READ MORE: Lady Louise ready to start new chapter as big announcement looms

Over the summer, Louise had quietly taken on a position at Charles’s Scottish estate for several weeks. In her unassuming role, the royal had cooked for the guests who were renting the £2,500-a-week lodges.

“She’s incredibly low-key and discreet. I only know because she cooked for a friend who rang me up [in surprise] to tell me about it,” a source close to Louise told Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

“Louise is a really good cook – it’s something she inherits from her mother,” the insider, who knew the young royal since she was a baby revealed. “They do it together a lot.”

It is understood that Louise, who is romantically linked to her college sweetheart Felix da Silva-Clamp, is taking a gap year which will include mixture of working, volunteering and travelling.

There were also speculations surrounding a possible engagement, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Moreover, her brother Earl James of Wessex has been following a similar path.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward face hard truth behind son's future decision

Before he started his semester at Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management, James was seen working on the farmland of the Sandringham.