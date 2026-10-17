The Vamps teases ‘next chapter’ as band marks major milestone

The Vamps are looking back on a decade of music, memories and worldwide success.

The band, consisting of Bradley Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, celebrate the 10th anniversary of their hit song All Night.

On Wednesday, October 14, the quartet marked the major milestone by sharing an emotional message of gratitude with fans while reflecting on the journey that brought them around the world.

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James posted a photograph of the British pop band alongside a simple but heartfelt caption, “Ten years. Thank you.”

In a follow-up slide, he reflected on the song’s extraordinary success, revealing that All Night has accumulated more than one billion combined streams while admitting he could never have predicted the impact it would have when they first recorded it.

“It's been ten years since The Vamps released All Night. I remember loving the song in the studio but genuinely had no idea what it would do around the world,” the message read.

“It's had a combined stream count of over a billion: That's unfathomable,” he wrote and went on to thank the listeners who helped turn the track into an international success, acknowledging how the song took them around the world once again.

“It took us around the world again and all I can say is thank you and I'm eternally grateful,” James continued.

The message also offered a nostalgic glimpse into their experience as a band, with on of the members reflecting on the memories they made together amid the demands of their music careers.

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